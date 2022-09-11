Chicago police release photos of suspects wanted in Loop armed robbery on CTA train

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police have asked for help finding three suspects in a downtown armed robbery.
Police released photos of three men who allegedly robbed a passenger on a CTA Orange Line train.
SEE ALSO | Video shows 2 suspects wanted for stabbing chef to death during Loop robbery: Chicago police
The robbery happened last Monday near West Van Buren Street and South LaSalle Street in the Loop, police said. The men showed a handgun, hit victim and stole their belongings.
Anyone with information is asked to call police.
RELATED | Evanston police search for suspect accused of shooting man in McDonald's parking lot