Chicago police release photos of suspects wanted in Loop armed robbery on CTA train

The Chicago Police Department released surveillance camera photos of suspects in an armed robbery on a CTA Orange Line train in the Loop.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police have asked for help finding three suspects in a downtown armed robbery.

Police released photos of three men who allegedly robbed a passenger on a CTA Orange Line train.

The robbery happened last Monday near West Van Buren Street and South LaSalle Street in the Loop, police said. The men showed a handgun, hit victim and stole their belongings.

Anyone with information is asked to call police.

