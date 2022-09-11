WATCH LIVE

Chicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

Chicago police release photos of suspects wanted in Loop armed robbery on CTA train

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team via WLS logo
27 minutes ago
EMBED <>More Videos

The Chicago Police Department released surveillance camera photos of suspects in an armed robbery on a CTA Orange Line train in the Loop.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police have asked for help finding three suspects in a downtown armed robbery.

Police released photos of three men who allegedly robbed a passenger on a CTA Orange Line train.

SEE ALSO | Video shows 2 suspects wanted for stabbing chef to death during Loop robbery: Chicago police

The robbery happened last Monday near West Van Buren Street and South LaSalle Street in the Loop, police said. The men showed a handgun, hit victim and stole their belongings.

Anyone with information is asked to call police.

RELATED | Evanston police search for suspect accused of shooting man in McDonald's parking lot

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2022 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.