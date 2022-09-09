Chicago police release surveillance video of suspects in deadly Loop robbery, stabbing

The Chicago Police Department released surveillance camera footage of suspects in a deadly Loop stabbing near LaSalle and Van Buren Street.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police released footage of two suspects wanted in a deadly stabbing in the Loop.

The two can be clearly seen walking near South LaSalle Street and West Van Buren Street in a video on Tuesday night.

Police said they attacked and robbed a 41-year-old man, killing him, before running away.

Video shows one of the suspects wearing a cast on his right hand. It was the seventh homicide reported in the Loop this year.