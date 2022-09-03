WATCH LIVE

Evanston police search for suspect accused of shooting man in McDonald's parking lot

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team via WLS logo
1 hour ago
A police department is searching for a suspect wanted in a shooting in Evanston, IL. He allegedly shot a man in a McDonald's parking lot.

EVANSTON, Ill. (WLS) -- North suburban police are searching for a man wanted in connection with a shooting in a McDonald's parking lot.

In surveillance photos released by the Evanston Police Department, you can see the alleged gunman running through the parking lot of a nearby business.

Police said the suspect shot at a car on Thursday, hitting a 23-year-old man inside several times in the 1900 block of Dempster Street. That victim has since been released from the hospital.

Investigators said they believe this was a targeted attack and so far, no one is in custody.

