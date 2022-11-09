Chicago crime: $50K reward for information leading to arrest in postal worker's armed robbery

Chicago Postal Inspectors have released surveillance photos of the man, seen on a bicycle.

A $50K reward has been offered for information on a suspect in a West Lawn armed robbery of a postal worker in the 5900 block of South Kolin Avenue.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police are searching for the suspect involved in an armed robbery of a postal worker.

The incident happened on Oct. 19 in the 5900 block of South Kolin Avenue.

There is a $50,000 for information reward leading to the arrest and conviction of the armed robbery suspect.

