Chicago police: 1 charged in attempted sex assault of US Postal Service worker in Little Village

There's been an arrest and charges, in the attempted sexual assault of a mail carrier.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man has been charged after Chicago police said he hid in a USPS worker's mail truck and tried to sexually assault her in Little Village on Saturday.

Wednesday morning, Chicago police said Cesar Ramirez, 44, has been charged with attempted aggravated criminal sexual assault, aggravated kidnapping, aggravated battery of a government employee and vehicular carjacking.

Police said Ramirez has two prior convictions and was taken into custody after a tip from the community.

Earlier in the week, police released surveillance video from a gas station in the Little Village neighborhood, showing Ramirez who they believe kidnapped and tried to sexually assault a postal worker inside her mail truck.

The attack happened on Saturday morning in the 2800-block of South Pulaski Road.

Police said Ramirez left the gas station convenience store, hid inside the mail truck until the postal worker re-entered, then pulled her hair and directed her to drive to a nearby parking lot.

Police said he told her to move to the back of the van and take off her clothes. After a struggle, the postal worker was able to get away.

The suspect then drove off in the mail truck, which was recovered about six miles away, but the attacker was gone.

Police said Ramirez has been arrested eight times in the past and convicted twice. One of his convictions included an attempted sexual assault.

Meanwhile the United States Postal Service said the mail carrier was not injured and they are thankful she was able to escape.

There was a $50,000 reward for information leading to an arrest.