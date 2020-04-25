Coronavirus

Asthma medications, like inhalers, in short supply during COVID-19 pandemic, Chicago specialist says

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Asthma medications, like inhalers, are in short supply right now because they are being used to treat COVID-19 patients.

Dr. John Latall from Premier Allergy, Asthma and Sinus Care joined ABC 7 Chicago remotely Saturday morning to talk about what this means for people who are suffering from asthma.

Day by day, more is revealed about COVID-19, with news coming out in the last few weeks about asthma medication shortages, he said.

Latall said 45% of patients are now experiencing difficulties in obtaining their medication. Many of these patients are on albuterol, a rescue reliever asthma inhaler. For patients with uncontrolled asthma, lack of access to their albuterol inhalers is a life-or-death situation, as they are at a two-to-five-fold risk of potentially devastating pneumonia.

RELATED: Coronavirus with asthma: What the CDC says you should know if you have asthma during COVID-19 pandemic

The two main reasons for the shortage are hoarding and increased use, Latall said.

If a patient is having asthma symptoms or needing to use an albuterol or other rescue inhaler at least twice per week, they likely have uncontrolled asthma. Since such patients are at high risk of COVID-19 complications, they should promptly be seen in-person at their allergist or pulmonologist's office to do breathing tests that can fine-tune appropriate treatment.

Treatment options include avoidance of triggers, medications, traditional allergy shots and biologic injections. Proper treatment leading to control of asthma will lower the risk of complications from COVID-19 back to that of the general population, in addition to improving day-to-day functioning.

To learn more about Premier Allergy, Asthma and Sinus Care, visit premier-allergy.com. It has locations in the Loop and Lincoln Park.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesschicagolooplincoln parkasthmacoronaviruscoronavirus outbreakdrugcoronavirus pandemiccovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Coronavirus Latest: What we know about COVID-19
What to know about Indiana's 14,395 COVID-19 cases
Tips to rescheduling your wedding after postponing due to COVID-19
Tom Hanks befriends bullied 8-year-old boy named 'Corona'
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
St. Charles Smithfield Foods plant suspends operations on 'rolling basis'
Downstate Ill. rep. sues Pritzker for stay-at-home order
Free educational resources for kids stuck at home
Chicago family loses mother, son to COVID-19; father just out of ICU
Stunning new numbers for COVID-19 cases in Illinois nursing homes
Supplier says this is the reason you can't find toilet paper
Citywide cloth mask drive begins Saturday in Chicago
Show More
Virtual beer festival aims to help brewers amid COVID-19
Forest preserves implement parking ban due to visitors disregarding social distancing guidelines
Tom Hanks befriends bullied 8-year-old boy named 'Corona'
Chicago AccuWeather: Cloudy, breezy, rainy Saturday
Chicago Bears pick TE Cole Kmet, CB Jaylon Johsnon in 2nd round of NFL Draft
More TOP STORIES News