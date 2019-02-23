At least 4 injured in mutli-vehicle rollover crash on South Halsted

5 people were injured in a multi-vehicle crash early Saturday.The crash occurred in the 6900 block of South Halsted Street at approximately 2:10 a.m., police said.Police said one driver appeared to lose control of their vehicle while being chased by someone in another car. The out-of-control vehicle rolled over.A 35-year-old man and 25-year-old woman were taken to University of Chicago Hospital in serious condition. A 28-year-old man and 45-year-old man were taken to Christ Hospital in serious condition.The fifth victim refused transportation to the hospital.The accident is under investigation.