At least 4 injured in mutli-vehicle rollover crash on South Halsted

At least four people were injured in a multi-vehicle, rollover crash early Saturday.

CHICAGO (WLS) --
5 people were injured in a multi-vehicle crash early Saturday.

The crash occurred in the 6900 block of South Halsted Street at approximately 2:10 a.m., police said.

Police said one driver appeared to lose control of their vehicle while being chased by someone in another car. The out-of-control vehicle rolled over.

A 35-year-old man and 25-year-old woman were taken to University of Chicago Hospital in serious condition. A 28-year-old man and 45-year-old man were taken to Christ Hospital in serious condition.

The fifth victim refused transportation to the hospital.

The accident is under investigation.
