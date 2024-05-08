CHA teams up with Daisie Foundation to pamper moms ahead of Mother's Day

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Dozens of moms who live in CHA housing were treated to a day of pampering by the Chicago Housing Authority and Daisie Foundation Tuesday.

The women were also treated to lunch and inspiring messages from speakers.

"It was just a new beginning for me. I said cut my hair. I felt it was the weight of all the stuff i been through on my shoulders," said Sadiquia Mathis.

Mathis is a mother of four who lost two of her children to gun violence, and was among the women pampered in this pre-Mother's Day celebration.

"Many of them have overcome major obstacles and challenges this year and are really deserving of this day of pampering, "said Kristen Hamer with CHA.

Roughly 150 current CHA residents attended the festive event on the city's Near West Side, with the support of the Daisie Foundation and its sponsorship partners, part of their effort to honor 1,000 moms this week in Chicago, Milwaukee and Houston.

The ladies received the full glam experience, including their choice of a new dress and high-end salon-level services.

Selinda Matthews, a recent Miami transplant and mom of three, got her makeup done. Shareia Ramey looked at the goodie bag gifts, and said none of her 11 children will be getting their hands on any of it.

"It's really not about all we are receiving, just the time and the break!" she said.

The women also enjoyed a luncheon featuring African cuisine before receiving words of inspiration and love during a panel discussion by women of vision.

"You always put something else before yourself and this is that one time when I am being put first," said Christine Cherry.