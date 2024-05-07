Chicago weather: Several rounds of storms forecast for area Tuesday Radar

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Several rounds of storms could become severe in parts of the Chicago area Tuesday.

ABC7 Accuweather Meteorologist Greg Dutra said the first round of storms will begin moving in to the western part of the area by 6:30 a.m. and through the rest of the area later in the morning.

Dutra said the storms may produce some gusty winds, lightning and possibly small hail.

Another round of storms could redevelop shortly after 1 p.m. Dutra said the storms could be come severe, capable of producing large hail, strong winds and possibly a tornado.

