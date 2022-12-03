Chicago shooting: 2 men killed in Auburn Gresham, police say

CHICAGO -- Two men were killed in a shooting early Saturday in Auburn Gresham on the South Side.

Both men, whose ages were unknown, were found by responding officers about 12:55 a.m. in the 800 block of West 87th Street, Chicago police said.

One man suffered two gunshot wounds to the chest and was taken to Little Company of Mary Hospital in Oak Lawn, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

The other man was shot in the head and was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where he later died, according to police. Officers found a handgun lying next to him at the scene.

No arrests were reported. Area detectives are investigating.

Source: ( Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2021.)