9-year-old girl to be honored by city of Aurora for helping mom survive medical emergency

There is Aurora news today. Aria Lamen, a 9-year-old Girl Scout, will be honored after she helped her mother survive a medical emergency.

Aria Lamen will be recognized at Aurora City Hall

AURORA, Ill. (WLS) -- The city of Aurora will honor a 9-year-old girl Tuesday, who is being lauded for her bravery in helping her mom survive a medical emergency.

Aria Lamen, who is a Girl Scout, calmly called 911 last month after her mom lost consciousness in their home.

They were home alone.

Lamen's mother spent 16 days in the hospital, but is now home.

"She handled herself better than most adults would," said Aurora 911 dispatcher Traci Whalen, who has served 30 years in Aurora. "It was one of the best calls in my career."

The girl will be recognized at City Hall at 6 p.m.

"I'm just so proud of her," her mother said. "I could not be here today had it not been for her courage and calmness."