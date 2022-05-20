Metea Valley High School student honored with surprise $10K grant

CHICAGO (WLS) -- One Chicago-area high school senior is getting $10,000 special surprise. This is thanks to someone she doesn't even know. The student will be able to cash the check to help pay for college, medical bills, to donate to charity or put a down payment on a first home.On Friday, Keith Melaragno, a retired Chicago executive, who has given back to charities and help kids and young student athletes for decades and Emely Oviedo, a former student athlete at Bloom Township High School and now a junior in college at Governors State University previewed the special grant surprise on ABC 7 at 7 a.m.Around 8:45 a.m., Jocelyn Grabow, who attends Metea Valley High School in Aurora, was announced as the recipient of the "Making A Difference On & Off The Field" award, presented by Buddy's HELPERS.Grabow has a weighted cumulative GPA of 4.3095 and has been on the Honor Roll since 2018. She has achieved a GPA of 3.6 or higher every semester of high school to date. Grabow has also been on the Metea Valley High School Varsity Girls Soccer Team since 2019.