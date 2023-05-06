Aurora Proud Boy James Robert Elliott to be sentenced for role in US Capitol riot on Jan 6

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A Proud Boy from suburban Aurora will be sentenced next week for what prosecutors call "warlike maneuvers" during the Capitol riot on January 6, 2021.

After pleading guilty, James Robert Elliott, known as Jim Bob, will be sentenced next Tuesday. That court date follows a major milestone in the prosecution of four other rioters also linked to the far-right group who were all found guilty this week of seditious conspiracy.

Elliot, a 25-year-old truck driver, is seen in pictures yelling a battle cry straight from the movie "300" script that according to authorities "dramatizes the battle between the Spartans and the Persians at in the year 480 B.C."

The government is asking for a nearly three and a half year sentence, calling him an "agitator and violent actor" and a member of the neo-fascist Illinois Proud Boys.

"I think the government is doing all that it can wherever they can find the evidence to show a proud boys conspiracy. It adds punch to the charges," said former federal prosecutor Gil Soffer.

Soffer ABC7's chief legal analyst said the Justice Department is emboldened after four top members of the Proud Boys this week were convicted by a D.C. jury of committing seditious conspiracy on January 6. They now face decades in prison.

"It puts a target on your back. I think more than just about any other fact in the case the government's going to take a harder look at any defended-- anybody who appeared at that proceeding or at that protest, if they were connected to the Proud Boys to the Oath Keepers or to some other militant organization," said Soffer.

The harshest sentence yet was handed down Friday to a member of the other radical right wing group that dominated capitol rioting, the Oath Keepers.

Peter Schwartz was sentenced to more than four years in prison. Prosecutors wanted a decade longer sentence for the Kentucky man. Legal experts said regardless, it doesn't bode well for other Oath Keepers to be sentenced later this month for seditious conspiracy.