Police ask residents to avoid area near Aurora Public Library amid investigation

AURORA, Ill. (WLS) -- Aurora police asked residents to stay in their homes and avoid the area near one of the city's libraries due to an ongoing investigation Saturday morning.

In a Facebook post just after 9:20 a.m., the department said officers are in the area of the Aurora Public Library, located at 101 S. River St., conducting an investigation.

Police said there is no active threat to the public.

South River Street is closed between Benton Street and Downer Place, police said.

Residents were asked to stay in their homes and avoid the area until the incident is resolved.

It was not immediately clear what led to the investigation.

