Aurora Pride Parade back on after deal reached to provide security, city to fly pride flag

After Aurora Pride lost appeal on revoked permit, city reinstated it after meeting police security requirements
Aurora to fly pride flag after deal reached to provide parade security

AURORA, Ill. (WLS) -- Pride will be on full display Friday morning at a flag raising in west suburban Aurora.

It comes as people get ready for the pride parade that had been in jeopardy for this weekend.

The Aurora Pride Parade is back after a deal is reached to reinstate the parade permit. That permit was revoked after the city's police department said they couldn't come up with enough officers to patrol the parade route.

A judge upheld that decision in a hearing Thursday.

Organizers of the 2022 Aurora Pride Parade said their special events permit has been revoked by the city due to police staffing issues.



Parade organizers threatened they would file a federal lawsuit to keep the parade as scheduled, then later in the day, the city announced they gathered enough officers to work and provide security after offering triple over-time pay.

"Great News! The City of Aurora has notified us that our permit for Sunday has been reinstated. The Aurora Pride Parade is on. We look forward to welcoming everyone on Sunday morning," Aurora Pride tweeted.

RELATED: Chicago LGBTQ+ and gay bars declining in number, study shows; trend holds nationwide as well

The city issued a statement shortly after saying, "Even after an independent hearing officer upheld the City's decision to revoke the Pride Parade permit based on manpower shortages, we continued our good faith efforts with the Aurora Police Department to secure the additional officers needed for the 2022 Aurora Pride Parade. The City didn't just double down on our efforts; we tripled down by offering an unprecedented triple-time financial incentive to our officers, and the required number of police officers to secure the parade has been successfully attained."

"Consequently, a rescission of permit revocation has been submitted to Aurora Pride, and the Aurora Pride Parade can proceed as planned for Sunday, June 12," the statement said.

Last month, parade organizers sparked controversy when they made the decision to not allow officers to march in the parade wearing uniforms or riding in police cars.

RELATED: Aurora Mayor Richard Irvin, among Illinois governor candidates, pulls city float from Pride parade

City officials will host an inaugural pride flag raising ceremony Friday, which will include an awards ceremony presented to members of Aurora's LGBTQ+ community and others.
