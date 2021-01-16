fatal shooting

Aurora man shot and killed, several people in custody following search warrant

AURORA, Ill. (WLS) -- Several people are being questioned in the shooting death of a man in Aurora Friday evening.

Just after 4:45 p.m., officers responded to reports of a person shot in the 300 block of South Spencer, according to the Aurora Police Department.

They found a man suffering from gunshot wounds. Paramedics eventually pronounced him dead on the scene, police said in a news release.

Several neighbors and witnesses in the area provided key information and video evidence to officers, which allowed investigators to obtain a search warrant for a resident in the 700 block of South Spencer Street, the release said.

At approximately 1:00 a.m. on Saturday, the department's Special Response Team executed the search warrant, police said.

Over the next two hours, five adult males, one adult female and three children exited the home. However, additional people remained inside and would not leave, according to police.

Just after 3:45 a.m., SRT members made entry into the home and took the remaining two people inside the home into custody. An infant was also found inside the house, police said.

Several people were taken into custody and interviews are currently underway, according to police

The investigation into the homicide remains ongoing.
