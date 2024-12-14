24/7 LiveChicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
Welcome, Mickey
mickey@disney.com
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Man fatally shot inside car in Garfield Park, Chicago police say

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Saturday, December 14, 2024 3:50AM
ABC7 Chicago 24/7 Stream

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man was shot and killed Friday evening on the city's West Side.

The shooting happened around 5:16 p.m. in the 3800 of West Adams Street in Garfield Park, Chicago police said.

ABC7 Chicago is now streaming 24/7. Click here to watch

The victim was a passenger in a car when he was shot in the head. He was taken to a hospital, where he was later pronounced dead. His age and identify where not yet knon.

No one is in custody as police continue to investigate.

No further information was immediately available.

INTERACTIVE SAFETY TRACKER Track crime and safety in your neighborhood

Copyright © 2024 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW