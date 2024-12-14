Man fatally shot inside car in Garfield Park, Chicago police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man was shot and killed Friday evening on the city's West Side.

The shooting happened around 5:16 p.m. in the 3800 of West Adams Street in Garfield Park, Chicago police said.

The victim was a passenger in a car when he was shot in the head. He was taken to a hospital, where he was later pronounced dead. His age and identify where not yet knon.

No one is in custody as police continue to investigate.

No further information was immediately available.

