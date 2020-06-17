Authorities chase suspect in East LA and downtown area

LOS ANGELES -- Authorities chased a suspect in an SUV through the East Los Angeles and downtown area Tuesday evening.The chase began around 5 p.m. when officers tried to pull over a suspect who was reportedly driving over 70 mph in a 30 mph zone in the East LA area.The driver fled, mostly staying on local surface streets and driving at normal road speeds as CHP officers gave chase for more than half an hour.Eventually officers backed off the chase and moved into tracking mode.DEVELOPING: This story will be updated.