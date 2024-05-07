Police begin clearing University of Chicago pro-Palestinian encampment

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Police have begun working to remove a pro-Palestinian encampment at the University of Chicago in Hyde Park Tuesday morning.

Campus police surrounded the quad and began tearing down the encampment shortly before 5 a.m., removing tents and signs.

Campus police announced over loudspeakers that anyone who remains will be arrested for criminal trespassing.

Students could be heard chanting as police were being removed from the quad. It was not immediately clear if they were being arrested.

Some of the protesters said they were expected the police to move in.

A notice handed out to students said students will be placed on emergency interim leave of absence from the university. Those students will have to vacate university housing, leave campus and can't participate in student and academic program activities. The handout says they can't return to the university until they have been authorized to return fro the leave and re-enroll.

The protesters have been camped out on the university's quad for more than a week.

On Monday, a group of faculty members announced their support for the student protesters, with some saying they were prepared to be arrested. That came as the university said they suspended negotiations with the protesters.

