Chicago Auto Show 2020: Directions, parking and transit information

McCormick Place is easily reached by car or public transportation. There is extensive shuttle bus service from all area parking lots to and from McCormick Place, and Weekend and Presidents Day shuttle service from the Millennium Park and Millennium Lakeside Garages. Weekend shuttles stop in 10-15 minute intervals near Lower Randolph and at Gate 3 at McCormick Place.
DIRECTIONS
On weekends, please consider using the Millennium Park Garage. Parking is just $18 and the Chicago Auto Show provides FREE door-to-door shuttle service.
From the NORTH via LAKE SHORE DRIVE: Exit at 18th St. or 31st St. and follow signs to McCormick Place. ON THE WEEKENDS, use MILLENNIUM GARAGE and ride the free auto show shuttle.
From the NORTH via I-90/I-94: Exit at Ohio St. or Roosevelt Rd. to Lake Shore Drive. Exit at 18th St. or 31st St. and follow signs to McCormick Place. ON THE WEEKENDS, exit at Washington St. or Monroe St. east to the MILLENNIUM GARAGE and ride the free auto show shuttle.
From the WEST via I-290: Congress Pkwy. to Columbus south and follow signs to McCormick Place. ON THE WEEKENDS, Congress Pkwy to Columbus north to MILLENNIUM GARAGE and ride the free auto show shuttle.
From the WEST via I-55: Exit I-90/I-94 east and go south to Cermak Rd. or 31st. St. Head east and follow the signs to McCormick Place.
From the SOUTH via I-90/I-94: Exit at 31st. St. or 22nd. St. east, follow the signs to McCormick Place
From the SOUTH via LAKE SHORE DRIVE: Exit at 31st St. or 18th. St. follow the signs to McCormick Place.
BIKE: McCormick Place has direct access to the Lakefront Trail. Bike parking is available along the Lakefront Trail. For more information on Bike access and the Lakefront trail, please visit https://www.chicago.gov/city/en/depts/cdot/provdrs/bike.html .
PARKING
McCormick Place offers on-site parking. There are three main McCormick Place lots. A, B & C. Lot A & C are $25. Lot B is $17. All McCormick Place lots are $11 after 6 p.m. during Chicago Auto Show dates only. Parking fees can be paid by cash or credit card; VISA, MasterCard and American Express are accepted. Parking lots are open throughout event hours. Overnight parking is not available, and there are no in-and-out privileges.
Furthermore, free shuttles stop in 10-15 minute intervals at the Lower Randolph pedestrian exits. For more information visit www.millenniumgarages.com.
McCormick Place Parking Lot Map | Directions to Lot A
PUBLIC TRANSIT
Getting to the Chicago Auto Show by train is now even more convenient with the Cermak- McCormick Place Green Line station, which is approximately three blocks west of the venue. Customers traveling on the Red, Brown, Orange and Blue lines can make free transfers to the Green Line at the following locations:
- Red and Orange Lines: make a free transfer at Roosevelt and board a 63rd-bound Green Line train to Cermak-McCormick Place.
- Blue Line: make a free transfer at Clark/Lake (farecard required) and board a 63rd- bound Green Line train from the Loop Elevated platform.
- Brown and Pink Lines: free transfers to 63rd-bound Green Line trains can be made at the Clark/Lake, State/Lake and Adams/Wabash Loop Elevated stations.
Chicago Transit Authority bus routes are a convenient travel option for those heading to the 2020 Chicago Auto Show at McCormick Place from the North and South. Bus service is available during all hours the show is open.
Chicago Metra Train and CTA Bus Map | McCormick Place Transportation Gates
#3 King Drive
Additional buses will operate between Fairbanks/Ontario and McCormick Place approximately every 20 minutes beginning at 5 p.m. until 10:30 p.m. on weekdays. On weekends, this additional service will be provided beginning at 11 a.m. until 10:30 p.m. (Note: 5 p.m. until 8:30 p.m. on the last Monday).
Special "Auto Show" Buses
Special Auto Show buses will operate between the Ogilvie Transportation Center/Union Station and McCormick Place approximately every 15 to 20 minutes on weekdays, every 10 to 20 minutes on Saturdays and Sundays, beginning at 9 a.m. until 8:00 p.m. on all days of the show.
These buses will have either "To Auto Show McCormick Place" or "Metra Stations/Via Downtown" in their destination signs depending on the direction of travel and can be boarded from the following locations:
Ogilvie Transportation Center: on Clinton at Madison.
Union Station: from the corner of Clinton and Quincy or Jackson Boulevard and the Chicago River.
Museum Campus: on Columbus at 11th Street.
McCormick Place: at Gate #26.
METRA
The South Shore provides train service to McCormick Place on weekends. Check the weekend schedule here. In addition, the South Shore will stop select weekday trains at the McCormick Place station, click here for the Chicago Auto Show Weekday Service Bulletin.
Metra service from the north, west and southwest suburbs connects to McCormick Place via CTA bus or train (see above).
For all schedule and fare information call RTA Travel Information at 836-7000 (all local area codes) or visit http://www.rtachicago.com/.