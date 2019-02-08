CHICAGO AUTO SHOW

Chicago Auto Show: First Look for Charity

Before the Chicago Auto Show opens on Saturday, McCormick Place will host the First Look for Charity.

The Chicago Auto Show officially opens on Saturday and on Friday night, McCormick Place will host the black-tie preview "First Look for Charity."

"We're going to have about 10,000 people here tonight, all in their black ties and wonderful gowns and just enjoying themselves with great food from Chicago restaurants and great people here at McCormick Place," said Chicago Auto Show General Manager Dave Sloan. "It's the best chance to see the Chicago Auto Show."
Cars.com's Joe Wiesenfelder talks about the new Subaru Legacy.



First Look for Charity has raised more than $50 million for local charities over the past 27 years. A 2019 Chevy Blazer and 2019 Jeep Compass will be raffled away Friday.

Roz takes a ride in the Kia Telluride at a Chicago AUto Show test track.



The Chicago Auto Show runs from Feb. 9-18 at McCormick Place. For more information, check out the ABC7 Chicago Auto Show Guide.

You can watch our special on the Chicago Auto Show with Mark Giangreco and Jim Rose Saturday at 6 p.m. right here on ABC 7.

Roz takes a look at hybrid and electric vehicles at the Chicago Auto Show.

