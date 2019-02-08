CHICAGO (WLS) --The Chicago Auto Show officially opens on Saturday and on Friday night, McCormick Place will host the black-tie preview "First Look for Charity."
"We're going to have about 10,000 people here tonight, all in their black ties and wonderful gowns and just enjoying themselves with great food from Chicago restaurants and great people here at McCormick Place," said Chicago Auto Show General Manager Dave Sloan. "It's the best chance to see the Chicago Auto Show."
First Look for Charity has raised more than $50 million for local charities over the past 27 years. A 2019 Chevy Blazer and 2019 Jeep Compass will be raffled away Friday.
The Chicago Auto Show runs from Feb. 9-18 at McCormick Place. For more information, check out the ABC7 Chicago Auto Show Guide.
You can watch our special on the Chicago Auto Show with Mark Giangreco and Jim Rose Saturday at 6 p.m. right here on ABC 7.