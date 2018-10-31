Flossmoor voters to weigh in on longtime pick-up truck ban

A decades-old ban on pick-up trucks parked in south suburban Flossmoor's residential driveways is on the ballot next week.A non-binding advisory referendum will ask Flossmoor residents whether to continue the ban on non-commercial pick-up trucks. Election Day is Tuesday for the village."My truck was $40,000. It's ridiculous," said Bob Davison, a pick-up truck owner who opposes the ban.The issue is on the ballot as a result of an online petition posted in March.Flossmoor resident Gigi Gummerson said the ban has caused the village of just over 9,300 people to lose residents.Flossmoor may be one of only few communities in the nation where police ticket for personal pick-ups parked in driveways.Last year, the village issued about 127 tickets at $50 a pop.The zoning ordinance initially banned all pick-up trucks from the village in 1975.However, in 1989 the village did start allowing residents to own pick-up trucks -- they just had to park them out of sight in their garages and could only have them on the driveway for loading and unloading.The mayor said some oppose changing the rule, which even if it is changed, would still restrict commercial pickup trucks and prohibit owners from storing items in an uncovered truck bed.