AUTOMOTIVE

Flossmoor voters to weigh in on longtime pick-up truck ban

EMBED </>More Videos

A non-binding advisory referendum will ask Flossmoor residents whether to continue the ban on non-commercial pick-up trucks in residential driveways.

By
FLOSSMOOR, Ill. (WLS) --
A decades-old ban on pick-up trucks parked in south suburban Flossmoor's residential driveways is on the ballot next week.

A non-binding advisory referendum will ask Flossmoor residents whether to continue the ban on non-commercial pick-up trucks. Election Day is Tuesday for the village.

"My truck was $40,000. It's ridiculous," said Bob Davison, a pick-up truck owner who opposes the ban.

The issue is on the ballot as a result of an online petition posted in March.

Flossmoor resident Gigi Gummerson said the ban has caused the village of just over 9,300 people to lose residents.

Flossmoor may be one of only few communities in the nation where police ticket for personal pick-ups parked in driveways.

Last year, the village issued about 127 tickets at $50 a pop.

The zoning ordinance initially banned all pick-up trucks from the village in 1975.

However, in 1989 the village did start allowing residents to own pick-up trucks -- they just had to park them out of sight in their garages and could only have them on the driveway for loading and unloading.

The mayor said some oppose changing the rule, which even if it is changed, would still restrict commercial pickup trucks and prohibit owners from storing items in an uncovered truck bed.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
automotivetruckselection 2018Flossmoor
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
AUTOMOTIVE
Consumer Reports: Putting all-weather tires to the test
Consumer Reports: Are car wash extras worth the money?
Dates announced for 2019 Chicago Auto Show
Consumer Reports: Dealing with trim-level sticker shock
More Automotive
Top Stories
Boy, 4, from Chicago found dead in Missouri
1 injured in South Side police-involved shooting
Suburban park district police chief accused of videotaping sexual encounters with women without their consent
Driver charged in deaths of 3 siblings at Ind. bus stop said she did not recognize school bus lights
53 suburban Cook County polling places changed for midterm election
Rogers Park families celebrate Halloween, refuse to live in fear; killer still at large
How your favorite celebrities dressed up for Halloween 2018
Obama Presidential Center cleared to use Jackson Park for its campus
Show More
Former VP Joe Biden rallies with Lauren Underwood
When will fall colors peak in the Chicago area?
The White House playbook for Election Day security
Man sentenced in murder of girl, 12, who screamed 'Daddy, don't' as she was killed
More News