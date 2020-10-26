Baby found safe after car stolen in Marquette Park, Chicago police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 7-month-old boy has been found safe after the car he was in was stolen in Marquette Park and then later found without the baby inside.Police said at about 12:46 p.m. in the 2700-block of West 71st Street, a 30-year-old woman went into a convenience store. When she was done, she found her car had been taken by an unknown person, who took off northbound on California.Chicago police said the vehicle had been left running while the woman was inside the store, and that a 7-month-old boy was inside the car at the time it was taken.The boy was identified Jaylen Mojica. Chicago police said he had been found safe around 8:30 p.m. They did not offer any further details about how and where he was found, and said an investigation by Area One detectives was still ongoing.The vehicle was found in a vacant lot at 14th and Keeler around 2:40 p.m., but the baby was not in the car when it was located.Police searched near 61st and Fairfield for the baby. A law enforcement source told ABC7 Eyewitness News that officers found the mother's cell phone in that area, but not any sign of the baby. No further details about that search have been released.