'Baby Grace,' Chicago Safe Haven advocate Morgan Hill dies of sudden illness at 27

As an infant, Hill was left in a dumpster at a Northwest suburban hospital and nicknamed 'Baby Grace'

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Sunday, February 12, 2023 12:57AM
CHICAGO (WLS) -- A woman known for her advocacy to help abandoned babies find homes has died.

"Save Abandoned Babies Foundation" announced Morgan Hill has died at 27 years old after a sudden illness.

RELATED: Baby left in Hoffman Estates dumpster grows up to advocate for Safe Haven laws

She became a national spokesperson for Safe Haven laws, which allow parents to give up a baby safely and anonymously.

