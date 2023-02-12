'Baby Grace,' Chicago Safe Haven advocate Morgan Hill dies of sudden illness at 27

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A woman known for her advocacy to help abandoned babies find homes has died.
"Save Abandoned Babies Foundation" announced Morgan Hill has died at 27 years old after a sudden illness.
As an infant, Hill was left in a dumpster at a Northwest suburban hospital and nicknamed "Baby Grace."
She became a national spokesperson for Safe Haven laws, which allow parents to give up a baby safely and anonymously.