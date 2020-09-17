chicago police department

Chicago 'Back the Blue' rally in Jefferson Park draws hundreds of supporters, counter-protesters

By
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Hundreds of people, many not wearing face masks, gathered at a "Back the Blue" rally in Jefferson Park Wednesday evening. A group of counter-protesters were also there.

The network of support for the Chicago Police Department runs deep, especially on the city's far northwest side.

"The numbers are proving that there are more people who support and love the police, and value the service they provide our communities," said Monica Barsamo, wife and mother of police officers.

Families and defenders said it's been a grueling stretch, starting with the COVID-19 pandemic, and weeks of 12 hour shifts with no days off amidst a summer of protests and unrest.

"There's a lot of stuff going on with hatred to the police," said Joe Carr, "Back the Blue" supporter. "Killing the police, hurting the police when they're out there protecting the safety of the public."

Counter-protesters who came to the rally pointed out that policing is a job, and criticism of police departments is fundamentally different than protesting police killings of Black people.

"What is a blue life?" questioned Clyde McLemore, president of Lake County Black Lives Matter. "They can go home and take them suits off. I can't take this Black off."

Hundreds of thousands of people have rallied in the streets this summer, arguing against and demanding accountability for what they say is say is systemic racism in policing.

"I have to tell my 16-year-old how to get stopped by police. They don't have to teach their children that. They don't have to do that. They got privilege that we don't have," McLemore said.

That divide once again bore out in the street outside a Jefferson Park police station.

"I've never once turned my back on the police, nor will I ever turn my back on the police, firefighter, city workers or the city of Chicago," said 41st Ward Ald. Napolitano.

Meanwhile, the Chicago Police Department is locked in a fight with the city for a new contract they say is long overdue.

"They can say they back the blue, but they need to start ponying up," said FOP President John Cantanzara. "There is a silent majority and we're going to be definitely dedicated to waking it up and mobilizing it."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagojefferson parkblack lives matterrallyrace in americachicago police department
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CHICAGO POLICE DEPARTMENT
Lakeview armed robbery suspects captured on new surveillance video
Boy, 5, seriously injured by gunshot in Lawndale
Shots fired on Michigan Ave., car chase through South Loop
Judge who appointed Jussie Smollett special prosecutor not endorsed by Dems
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Markham family discovers dismembered remains in visiting relative's luggage
Pritzker says Region 7 restrictions could be removed, IL reports 1,941 new COVID-19 cases
Kanye goes on Twitter rant, shares video of urinating on Grammy Award
Police changed reports, officials intentionally delayed release of video in Daniel Prude death
Rally held to save Little Village discount mall
Illinoisans weigh in on coronavirus vaccine as US unveils gradual rollout plan
Chicago Weather: Sunny, breezy, much cooler
Show More
'This could have been prevented:' Family of slain Walgreens worker speaks out
Illinois businesses targeted by Chinese 'crypto-jacking' effort
Restorative Justice program helps non-violent offenders find jobs
Maya Moore marries wrongfully convicted man she helped free
Mom saves son who was nearly suffocated by seat belt
More TOP STORIES News