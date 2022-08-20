Scammers target parents, students via text, email during back to school preparations

Scams are targeting parents and students on the phone and via email during back to school preparations.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- As parents and students prepare to head back to class, scammers are using the time to get critical information.

Jon Clay with Trend Micro says scammers are getting crafty and targeting families based on age groups.

He says parents of younger children should look out for school supply sales and offers that are too good to be true, and beware of websites.

"You can place an order, enter your credit card information and you will never receive those supplies," Clay said.

He also warned that high school students are being targeted using test prep tools or scholarship offerings, scammers will offer the items for an application fee.

With rising inflation and Americans looking for ways to save money, beware of scammers offering student loan forgiveness through e-mail, phone or text.

"Never click on a link in your email or phone, go straight to the store's website, or call your service provider directly to avoid being scammed."