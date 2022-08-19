'Bringing back the joy of school': Gage Park High aims to stay in-person ahead of 3-week early start

Aside from COVID, safety is a big concern for Chicago schools, but CPS is adding cameras and security technology.

Gage Park High is preparing for its first day of school, which comes three weeks early with a new 2022 CPS calendar.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago Public Schools are preparing to welcome students back Monday morning in a new schedule that will begin the school year three weeks earlier than usual.

While there are concerns about COVID-19 and safety, teachers at one Southwest Side school are excited to welcome the students back. Teachers and the principal at Gage Park High School said they are ready and they are hoping the students are too.

Getting bulletin boards ready for the first day of school is a staple for teachers. It's their window of opportunity to make students feel welcome for the start of the new school year.

"We're bringing back the joy of school with the sports, extracurricular activities, and of course, the rigor that they need so that they can be successful. So our intention of being joyful. That is what makes us ready," said Principal Tamika Ball.

CPS will not require masking, but is highly recommending it for unvaccinated students. Ball said her school survived remote learning during the pandemic, but she hopes to keep hallways and classrooms full this year.

"To get back to some normalcy, I think everyone is excited about that and so I don't think that we will have to revisit that, hopefully we won't have to shut down again, but if so we'll all be prepared," Ball said.

School safety is also a big concern, but CPS is adding cameras and security technology. They are also prepared for students who've fallen behind educationally.

"We have diagnostics that we would all have our schools use, and so we know where the needs are for children. And we have now intervention teachers in every single school," said CPS CEO Pedro Martinez.

Sharonda Cook was unpacking new books for her students, hoping this year is an exciting new chapter for them.

"We're trying to really, you know, bring students back into the classroom on our on a good note because they haven't had it for the last, you know, two years. So, I think having something new, it excites me as an educator and I hope that that translates to the students as well," Cook said.

The three-week early start may be a little bit of an adjustment for students, but it also means they start their summer vacation the first week of June, giving them something to look forward to.