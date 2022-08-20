Free school supplies at Project sWish event Sunday

Project sWish is getting ready to hand out free school supplies at its Back to School & CommUnity Giveback Festival on Sunday.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Project sWish is getting ready to hand out free school supplies at its Back to School & CommUnity Giveback Festival on Sunday.

People will get book bags and supplies. There will also be a chance to get vaccines. There's also plenty of entertainment from bouncy houses to music.

The event is happening from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday at the DuSable Black History Museum Plaza located at 740 E. 56th Place.

Project sWish is a non-profit that works to keep kids away from violence by offering sports and mental health support.

The organization is also hosting a celebrity softball game on Sunday evening.

You can find more information here.