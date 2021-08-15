schools

Back to school supplies ideal for all students, parents

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Class is almost in session and parents may be checking off those last items on their school supply list.

Some of the products listed are great for all students and parents.

Pure Sky cleaning products are created by their patented microfiber technology and are designed to make cleaning around the house, class or dorm room fast, budget-efficient, effortless and fun. It is great for cleaning behind your kids because it contains zero chemicals and removes 99% of bacteria.

Bentgo Lunch Boxes are recommended for kids aged three to seven. It is drop and leak proof and can be put in the microwave, freezer and dishwasher.

Lovevook and Matein back packs are a great item for parents: LoveVook Anti-Lock Backpack helps prevent losing your most valuable items. It also comes with an external USB port with built in charging cable.

Matein Lunch Backpack is a game changer! It is roomy and insulated with a lunch compartment and has a USB charging port.

Apple's Macbook Air is great for hybrid and virtual students with a new design to let you work, play and create for any assignment or project.
