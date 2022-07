Which stadium has the best ballpark food? The debate is on!

EMBED >More News Videos Guaranteed Rate Field, home of the Chicago White Sox, offers more than your typical ballpark concession options.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- We're looking forward to the ESPY Awards airing right here on ABC 7, recognizing the best in sports!As we countdown to the big night, we're having some fun with sports teams across the country!ABC7 Chicago's Dionne Miller and colleagues from our sister stations take us on a food tour of local stadiums.The debate is on! Who has the best ballpark food?At Guaranteed Rate Field on Chicago's South Side, it's the Chicago-style hotdog.On the Red Carpet's ESPYs Preview airs Sunday night at 11:30 p.m.Then, on Wednesday night, be sure to watch the ESPY Awards starting at 7 p.m. on ABC 7.