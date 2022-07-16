espy awards

Which stadium has the best ballpark food? The debate is on!

At Guaranteed Rate Field on Chicago's South Side, it's the Chicago-style hotdog
By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
EMBED <>More Videos

Who has the best ballpark food?

CHICAGO (WLS) -- We're looking forward to the ESPY Awards airing right here on ABC 7, recognizing the best in sports!

As we countdown to the big night, we're having some fun with sports teams across the country!

ABC7 Chicago's Dionne Miller and colleagues from our sister stations take us on a food tour of local stadiums.

The debate is on! Who has the best ballpark food?

At Guaranteed Rate Field on Chicago's South Side, it's the Chicago-style hotdog.

WATCH: Guaranteed Rate Field provides extensive concession options

EMBED More News Videos

Guaranteed Rate Field, home of the Chicago White Sox, offers more than your typical ballpark concession options.



On the Red Carpet's ESPYs Preview airs Sunday night at 11:30 p.m.

Then, on Wednesday night, be sure to watch the ESPY Awards starting at 7 p.m. on ABC 7.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinkchicagoentertainmentbaseballfoodespy awardssports
Copyright © 2022 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ESPY AWARDS
ESPYS Red Carpet preview highlights disabled athletes
On the Red Carpet previews the 2022 ESPY Awards
Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry to host 2022 ESPYS
Kyiv mayor, a Hall of Fame boxer, to be honored at ESPYS
TOP STORIES
Sergeant tackles man with rifle, 120 rounds of ammo near kids at mall
CTA employee found dead; some service delayed in Loop, authorities say
Feds found explosive material linked to accused Highland Park shooter
Father fatally shot in front of daughter in Evanston park, family says
Former NASCAR driver Bobby East fatally stabbed in CA: police
Anti-abortion rights advocate stunned lawmaker at House hearing
Manatee borrows boy's surfboard: VIDEO
Show More
On the Red Carpet previews the 2022 ESPY Awards
CPD officer found dead in home ruled suicide
47 customers sue Hertz, claim false arrests
Bodycam footage shows man saving 5 kids from house fire, police say
Chicago Weather: Humid with isolated storms Saturday
More TOP STORIES News