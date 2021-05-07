This easy roasted tomato salsa recipe is sure to be a hit at your next gathering

All of which will need good food.
Bar Chido, which is already seeing success in the west suburbs, is opening a new spot in downtown Downers Grove.
Chef Dan Munoz is the Executive Chef of Bar Chido, where he specialized in modern Mexican Street food. He joined ABC7 Chicago live Friday morning to demo some easy recipes for salsa you can make at home.
Bar Chido's Roasted Tomato Salsa
Ingredients:
Directions:
1. In a 500 degree oven, roast tomatoes, tomatillos, onions, serrano, and garlic. Keep all vegetables separate since they will cook at different rates.
2. Once vegetables are done, place in a bowl and blend using a stick blender (immersion blender). You want to get a somewhat chunky consistency.
3. Add chopped cilantro, lime juice, and salt.
4. If salsa is too thick, add some water to loosen it up and Enjoy!
Chido's owners also have "Fuller House" in Hinsdale and "Pierce Tavern" in Downers Grove.
Bar Chido is open for lunch and dinner.