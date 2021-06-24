I-57 could become Barack Obama Highway after Rep. Rush introduces bill

WASHINGTON (WLS) -- There's a new push to rename parts of Interstate 57 to honor former President Barack Obama.U.S. Congressman Bobby Rush introduced the bill Wednesday in Washington.If passed, I-57 in Illinois would become known as "Barack Obama Highway."Rush said the name change would be a constant reminder of President Obama's legacy, and it would honor his early political career in Illinois.I-57 is the only Chicago-area expressway that does not have a commonly used name, Rush said in a news release. I-57 is a north-south interstate that runs through Missouri and Illinois, and parallels the old Illinois Central Railroad for much of its route, he said.A portion of Interstate 55, between the I-294 Tristate Expressway and mile marker 202 near Pontiac, was dubbed theby the Illinois General Assembly in 2017.