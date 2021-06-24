president barack obama

I-57 could become Barack Obama Highway after Rep. Rush introduces bill

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
EMBED <>More Videos

Bill would rename I-57 Barack Obama Highway

WASHINGTON (WLS) -- There's a new push to rename parts of Interstate 57 to honor former President Barack Obama.

U.S. Congressman Bobby Rush introduced the bill Wednesday in Washington.

If passed, I-57 in Illinois would become known as "Barack Obama Highway."

RELATED: Chicago City Council meeting devolves into chaos, Lake Shore Drive vote postponed

Rush said the name change would be a constant reminder of President Obama's legacy, and it would honor his early political career in Illinois.

I-57 is the only Chicago-area expressway that does not have a commonly used name, Rush said in a news release. I-57 is a north-south interstate that runs through Missouri and Illinois, and parallels the old Illinois Central Railroad for much of its route, he said.

A portion of Interstate 55, between the I-294 Tristate Expressway and mile marker 202 near Pontiac, was dubbed the Barack Obama Presidential Expressway by the Illinois General Assembly in 2017.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsillinoiswashington d.c.president barack obamau.s. & worldbarack obama
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
PRESIDENT BARACK OBAMA
Obama portraits kick off national tour in Chicago
President Obama makes surprise South Side visit
President Obama surprises South Side students, community leaders with virtual visit
The Obama portraits are coming to Art Institute of Chicago
TOP STORIES
At least 1 dead in Florida building collapse; 35 people pulled
Chicago City Council meeting devolves into chaos
Suspect in deadly Loop stabbing wanted in other attacks: CPD
IN woman avoids jail in 1st US Capitol riot sentence
Pregnant woman seriously injured, loses baby from Woodridge tornado
Chicago police investigating River North, West Loop carjackings
How to watch last supermoon of 2021
Show More
Biden administration extends eviction moratorium for 30 days
Over 1,200 Cook County nurses plan strike, citing short-staffing
UC vaccine site closing; IL reports 258 COVID cases, 8 deaths
Britney Spears asks judge to free her from conservatorship
IL Tollway expands I-PASS program for low-income residents
More TOP STORIES News