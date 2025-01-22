24/7 LiveChicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
Construction worker injured in fall at Obama Presidential Center worksite, fire officials say

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Wednesday, January 22, 2025 10:28PM
A construction worker was injured in a fall Wednesday at the Barack Obama Presidential Center worksite in Jackson Park, Chicago fire officials said.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- There was a construction accident Wednesday at the site of the Barack Obama Presidential Center on the South Side, officials said.

Chicago Fire Department officials told ABC7 a worker fell down a ventilation shaft a couple of floors, hitting the duct along the way.

Firefighters said the duct likely helped break his fall, softening his landing.

ABC7 was told it took rescue crews about a half hour to get to the worker, but he was reportedly alert and awake and taken to the University of Chicago Hospital.

A spokesperson for Lakeside Alliance, the builder of the Obama Presidential Center issued a statement, saying, "We are aware of an incident on site this afternoon, and will share more information as it becomes available."

No further information was immediately available.

