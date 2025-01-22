Construction worker injured in fall at Obama Presidential Center worksite, fire officials say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- There was a construction accident Wednesday at the site of the Barack Obama Presidential Center on the South Side, officials said.
Chicago Fire Department officials told ABC7 a worker fell down a ventilation shaft a couple of floors, hitting the duct along the way.
Firefighters said the duct likely helped break his fall, softening his landing.
ABC7 was told it took rescue crews about a half hour to get to the worker, but he was reportedly alert and awake and taken to the University of Chicago Hospital.
A spokesperson for Lakeside Alliance, the builder of the Obama Presidential Center issued a statement, saying, "We are aware of an incident on site this afternoon, and will share more information as it becomes available."
No further information was immediately available.