Batavia family featured in premier of ABC's Great Christmas Light Fight

BATAVIA, Ill. (WLS) -- The Great Christmas Light Fight returned to ABC Thursday night and a west suburban family's display was featured!

The Foy family lives in Batavia. Unfortunately, they did not win the trophy.

Thursday night the Foys gathered at Pal Joey's in Batavia to watch the episode.

The bar raised money for the Batavia Mother's Club Foundation, which supports women and children.

SEE ALSO: Enter your holiday display in ABC7's Great Chicago Light Fight 2024

The Foys collect donation for the foundation at their display.