24/7 LiveChicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
Welcome, Mickey
mickey@disney.com
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Enter your holiday display in ABC7's Great Chicago Light Fight 2024

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Monday, December 2, 2024 2:51PM
Great Chicago Light Fight Finalists 2022
Check out the incredible holiday displays from our 2022 Great Chicago Light Fight finalists, then vote for your favorite!

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Great Chicago Light Fight has begun!

Bragging rights are again up for grabs as ABC7 Chicago showcases local homeowners showing off their holiday spirit.

ABC7 Chicago is now streaming 24/7. Click here to watch

The video featured above is past finalists.

Submit your holiday display below before 6 p.m. Dec. 12 for a chance to win.

Want to see what it takes to win? Take a look back on past Great Chicago Light Fight winners here:

2023 Champions: The Hirsch family of Tinley Park
2022 Champions: The Sandberg Family of Elk Grove Village

2021 Champions: O'Connor family in Tinley Park
2020 Champions: Todd and Jen Scheuerman of Elmhurst
2019 Champions: Kowalczyk family of Tinley Park
2018 Champions: Steffen family of Newark
2017 Champion: Tim Herzog of Round Lake

Copyright © 2024 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW