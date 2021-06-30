Grab your friends to take on this 10 lb. baked potato

Roy Burns Sr. opened Burns BBQ in Houston's Acres Homes neighborhood in the early 1970s.His family carries on his rich barbecue legacy to this day, and that's why their motto is "Great BBQ Lives On!"Thrust into the national spotlight by a 2016 episode of Anthony Bourdain's "Parts Unknown," Burns is famous for its ribs, homemade links and other smoked treats.And, if you're really hungry, feel free to tackle the 10 pound baked potato, which comes with everything from butter to sausage to brisket and nearly everything in between!