Beach Park Domino's Pizza employee accused of stealing nearly $28K from restaurant

BEACH PARK, Ill. (WLS) -- A Beach Park Domino's Pizza employee is behind bars after allegedly stealing nearly $28,000 from his employer.The Lake County Sheriff's Office launched an investigation after it was discovered someone was stealing money from the Domino's Pizza located in the 38900-block of North Lewis Avenue.An investigation revealed Radley M. Kuersten, 20, was pocketing the daily deposits that he was tasked with taking to the bank, according to sheriff's officials.Sheriff's Detectives recovered approximately $20,000 cash from Kuersten's home.Authorities believe Kuersten had been stealing from the restaurant for at least a month.Kuersten has been charged with felony theft and remains at the Lake County jail pending his initial court hearing that is scheduled for Thursday morning.