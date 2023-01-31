WATCH LIVE

Man charged with DUI after rear-ending police cruiser in Beach Park

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Tuesday, January 31, 2023 12:24AM
A man was charged with DUI after a pickup truck crash involving a police cruiser in Beach Park, IL near Lewis Avenue and Wadsworth Road.

BEACH PARK, Ill. (WLS) -- A man has been charged with driving under the influence after crashing into a police cruiser in Beach Park.

The Lake County Sheriff's Office said a deputy was conducting a traffic stop around 8:30 p.m. Sunday when their squad car was rear-ended by a pickup truck.

The crash happened near Lewis Avenue and Wadsworth Road. The deputy was not hurt.

Jesus Garcia of Zion has been charged with DUI.

