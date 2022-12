Hungry bear takes bag of Chick-fil-A nuggets and fries from family in Florida

Surveillance video shows the bear only taking the Chick-fil-A bag with 30 chicken nuggets and a large order of fries, leaving behind the salad.

STANFORD, Fla. -- A family in Sanford, Florida, had to order some more Chick-fil-A after a hungry bear decided to take their meal Tuesday.

Paul Newman's security camera caught the theft on video.

In the video, he jokes about how the bear left the salad and only taking the bag with 30 chicken nuggets and an order of large fries!

He says he found scraps from the meal scattered in his backyard.