Chicago shooting: Woman fatally shot inside vehicle in Cragin, police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A woman was fatally shot on Chicago's Northwest Side on Monday afternoon, Chicago police said.

The shooting happened in the Cragin neighborhood's 5200 block of West Montana Street at about 1 p.m., police said. A 21-year-old woman was inside a vehicle when she was shot in the shoulder, back and hand.

The victim was transported to Illinois Masonic Hospital, where she was pronounced dead, police said. There is no one in custody and area detectives are investigating.

Police did not immediately provide further information about the shooting.

