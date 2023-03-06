WATCH LIVE

Chicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out
deadly shooting

Chicago shooting: Woman fatally shot inside vehicle in Cragin, police say

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Monday, March 6, 2023 8:59PM
ABC7 Chicago 24/7 Stream
EMBED <>More Videos

ABC7 Chicago 24/7 Stream

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A woman was fatally shot on Chicago's Northwest Side on Monday afternoon, Chicago police said.

The shooting happened in the Cragin neighborhood's 5200 block of West Montana Street at about 1 p.m., police said. A 21-year-old woman was inside a vehicle when she was shot in the shoulder, back and hand.

SEE ALSO | Chicago shooting: 17-year-old boy found fatally shot in Chatham, police say

The victim was transported to Illinois Masonic Hospital, where she was pronounced dead, police said. There is no one in custody and area detectives are investigating.

Police did not immediately provide further information about the shooting.

INTERACTIVE SAFETY TRACKER Track crime and safety in your neighborhood

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2023 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW