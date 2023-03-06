Chicago shooting: 17-year-old boy found fatally shot in Chatham, police say

A Chicago shooting left a teen boy shot and killed in Chatham in the 8100 block of South Drexel Avenue, the police department said.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A teen boy killed in a Sunday night shooting on Chicago's South Side, police said.

The shooting happened in the Chatham neighborhood's 8100 block of South Drexel Avenue, police said. A 17-year-old boy was found outside, lying on the ground.

The victim, shot multiple times in the torso, was transported to UIC Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

There is no one in custody and Area Two detectives are investigating. Police did not immediately provide further information about the shooting.

