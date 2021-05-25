Berwyn fire, explosion at MacNeal Hospital building caused by gas leak, officials say

BERWYN, Ill. (WLS) -- A building in Berwyn exploded and caught fire Tuesday afternoon due to a gas leak, the Berwyn Fire Department said.Fire officials said they responded to the scene shortly after 2 p.m. for a report of an explosion in the 3300-block of Oak Park Avenue. MacNeal Hospital officials confirmed the building is leased by them, and is currently empty.The explosion was accidental, fire officials said. Firefighters remained on the scene as of 3:30 p.m. putting out fires and working to contain the gas leak that caused the explosion.Fire and city officials are asking residents to stay away from the area around Oak Park Avenue and Grove Avenue in the Depot District until further notice.No further information was immediately available. MacNeal Hospital official said no employees were injured and the explosion has not interrupted any patient care.