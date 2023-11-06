The best Cyber Monday deals on Amazon up to 65% off

As a participant in multiple affiliate marketing programs, Localish will earn a commission for certain purchases. See full disclaimer below*

Cyber Monday is slated for November 26th this year, and there are a bunch of deals already live at big retailers including Walmart and Amazon . Below we've rounded up the best early Black Friday deals on Amazon, including tech deals, home deals, appliance deals and more.

Image credit: Amazon

Best overall tech product

24% off Amazon Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen) $189

$249 Apple Watch SE is one of the bestselling products on Amazon during Black Friday and Cyber Monday, so get the deal now before it's gone. Shop Now

Best tech deals

Meta Quest 2 - Advanced All-In-One Virtual Reality Headset that comes with a $50 Digital Credit for Amazon.com using code: META50

Beats Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones for %50 off

JBL Tune 510BT for 50% off

Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) for 24% off

SAMSUNG 50-Inch Class QLED 4K TV for 20% off

HAPPRUN Projector for $40 off

JBL FLIP 5 for 46% off

Image credit: Amazon

Best overall home product:

Amazon Bissell Vac and Steam $185.39 The Bissell Vac-and-Steam is on the market once more, just in time for the post-Thanksgiving, pre-Christmas cleaning. Shop Now

Best home deals on Amazon

HexClad Pot Set 3-piece Bundle for 17% off

Dyson V11 for 39% off

LEVOIT Air Purifier for 15% off

COSORI Small Air Fryer Oven for 25% off

Keurig K-Compact for $50

Shark Pet Cordless Stick Vacuum for 42% off

Bedsure Queen Quilt Bedding Set for $40.99

Image credit: Amazon

Ray-Ban Pilot Sunglasses for 30% off

Bulova Two-Tone Stainless Steel Watch for 39% off

DKNY Women's Workout Leggings for up to 39% off

Adidas Men's Training Jacket for up to 40% off

Fossil Grant Men's Watch for 54% off

* By clicking on the featured links, visitors will leave Localish.com and be directed to third-party e-commerce sites that operate under different terms and privacy policies. Although we are sharing our personal opinions of these products with you, Localish is not endorsing these products. It has not performed product safety testing on any of these products, did not manufacture them, and is not selling, or distributing them and is not making any representations about the safety or caliber of these products. Prices and availability are subject to change from the date of publication.