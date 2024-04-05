WATCH LIVE

Best Golden State Warriors merchandise and accessories you didn't know you needed

ByAmanda Saintina WLS logo
Friday, April 5, 2024 3:37PM
best warriors merch
Here's the best merch for every fan.
As a participant in multiple affiliate marketing programs, Localish will earn a commission for certain purchases. See full disclaimer below*

The Golden State Warriors are not strangers to the NBA playoffs, they won seven championships so far, and now they are on the cusp of making another run at the postseason. If you're a fan and looking to cheer your favorite team on, we have the best Golden State Warriors merchandise, including jerseys, sweatshirts, t-shirts and hats on sale for all of "Dub Nation."

The best Golden State Warriors jerseys

Fanatics

Stephen Curry Golden State Warriors Nike Unisex Swingman Jersey - Icon Edition

  • $119.99

    Stephen Curry is at GOAT level, averaging 26.6 points per game this season. This royal blue jersey wicks away moisture and is breathable, thanks to its mesh build. Wear this jersey on the court or at a game to rep your favorite player.

    25% off
    Fanatics

    Chris Paul Golden State Warriors Fanatics Branded Fast Break Player Jersey

    • $59.99
    • $79.99

      This Chris Paul jersey is made from 100% polyester and has a tailored fit for comfort.

      T-shirts

      25% off
      Fanatics

      Golden State Warriors Mitchell & Ness Hardwood Classics Vintage Soul Crown Jewels T-Shirt

      • $35.99
      • $47.99

        This vintage-style crew neck is designed from cotton and has a vintage Warriors graphic on its front.

        25% off
        Fanatics

        Stephen Curry Golden State Warriors Fanatics Branded Women's Playmaker Name & Number V-Neck T-Shirt

        • $29.99
        • $39.99

          Want a more casual look that still shows off your team spirit? This v-neck t-shirt has the logo on the front and Stephen Curry's number and last name on the back.

          25% off
          Fanatics

          Golden State Warriors '47 Vintage Tubular Dagger Tradition Premium T-Shirt

          • $36.74
          • $48.99

            This vintage t-shirt is 100% cotton with a crew neck. You can wear it out to the stadium or wear it during your at-home watch party.

            Sweatshirt

            30% off
            Fanatics

            Golden State Warriors Fanatics Branded Women's Close the Game Pullover Sweatshirt

            • $34.99
            • $49.99

              The cream color and subtle style of this pullover make it a must-have. This pullover comes in sizes XS-3XL. It's made of 60% cotton and 40% polyester so it's not too heavy if you live in warmer weather.

              30% off
              Fanatics

              Golden State Warriors Fanatics Branded Home Court Pullover Hoodie

              • $52.49
              • $74.99

                This black pullover is stylish and comes with a fleece lining to keep you warm on chilly game days. It's made from a cotton and polyester blend and comes in sizes S-5XL.

                Hats

                25% off
                Fanatics

                Golden State Warriors '47 Fairway Hitch brrr Adjustable Hat

                • $28.49
                • $37.99

                  This hat is adjustable and stylish. It has embroidered graphics and a decorative rope on the visor. It is 100% nylon and its shape is made to fit most heads.

                  25% off
                  Fanatics

                  Golden State Warriors New Era Team 2.0 9TWENTY Adjustable Hat

                  • $20.99
                  • $27.99

                    This black curved bill hat is similar to the one above. It is 100% cotton with embroidered graphics and raised details.

                    * By clicking on the featured links, visitors will leave Localish.com and be directed to third-party e-commerce sites that operate under different terms and privacy policies. Although we are sharing our personal opinions of these products with you, Localish is not endorsing these products. It has not performed product safety testing on any of these products, did not manufacture them, and is not selling, or distributing them and is not making any representations about the safety or caliber of these products. Prices and availability are subject to change from the date of publication.

