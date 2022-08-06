Things to do in Chicago: You can create artwork by riding bikes at Lakeview's Bicycle Spin Art

Looking for activities in Chicago this weekend? You can create artwork by riding a bike at Bicycle Spin Art in Lakeview.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Artwork can be created by riding a bike, and you can do it right here in Chicago!

Sarah Kingsbury joined Eyewitness News to talk about this form of artwork.

Bicycle Spin Art is located at 2828 North Clark Street in Chicago.

They are open Thursday through Sunday with varied hours.

Tickets are $39 for adults and $25 for children.

