Bicyclist seriously injured in West Englewood hit-and-run

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A bicyclist was hit and seriously injured in a hit-and-run crash in the West Englewood neighborhood Tuesday morning, Chicago police said.

A 61-year-old man who was riding a bicycle was found by a witness lying in the street with a damaged bike and yelling for help, police said.

Police said snow tracks and the damage to the bike indicate a vehicle was involved in the incident.

The man was transported to Christ Hospital in serious but stable condition after he suffered broken bones in his leg, hip and face.

Area South detectives are investigating.
