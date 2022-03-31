Bird flu 2022: Crews dispose of nearly 3M flu-stricken chickens from Wisconsin farm

DES MOINES, Iowa -- A mass chicken disposal is underway at an egg farm in Jefferson County, Wisconsin.
Crews loaded wheelbarrows full of dead chickens into dump trucks to be taken off-site from the Cold Spring Egg Farm.
State and federal officials are trying to contain an outbreak of highly contagious bird flu on the farm.
Nearly three-million chickens are being destroyed.
The dead birds are being taken to a field -- owned by the same farm -- eight miles away to be composted.
The state says composting is the most efficient and environmentally responsible method of disposal.
The bird flu is of low risk to humans, but a high risk to the poultry industry.
A 2015 outbreak caused more than $650 billion in losses.
