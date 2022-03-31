chicken

Bird flu 2022: Crews dispose of nearly 3M flu-stricken chickens from Wisconsin farm

The bird flu is of low risk to humans, but a high risk to the poultry industry.
Nearly 3M chickens disposed of in Wisconsin due to a bird flu outbreak

DES MOINES, Iowa -- A mass chicken disposal is underway at an egg farm in Jefferson County, Wisconsin.

Crews loaded wheelbarrows full of dead chickens into dump trucks to be taken off-site from the Cold Spring Egg Farm.

State and federal officials are trying to contain an outbreak of highly contagious bird flu on the farm.

Nearly three-million chickens are being destroyed.

The dead birds are being taken to a field -- owned by the same farm -- eight miles away to be composted.

The state says composting is the most efficient and environmentally responsible method of disposal.

The bird flu is of low risk to humans, but a high risk to the poultry industry.

A 2015 outbreak caused more than $650 billion in losses.
More TOP STORIES News