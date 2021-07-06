Black and Brew has been a breakfast, coffee stable for nearly 15 years

Philadelphia, Pa -- Black & Brew is a family business run by Colleen DeCesare and her wife Jennifer.They opened the breakfast and lunch spot nearly 15 years ago and have been serving the community ever since.They serve La Calombe coffee which they use for special drinks like smoothies and black and tans. Breakfast favorites include the burrito, and a lunch favorite is the Turkey Reuben.They feature local artists hanging from the walls and always keep vegetarian options available.1523 East Passyunk Avenue, Philadelphia, PA 19147