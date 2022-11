Black Friday hours for Walmart, Target and more: LIST

Stores like Walmart and Target have rolled out early Black Friday deals through the month of November, but experts say to keep a look out for even deeper discounts later this month.

SAN FRANCISCO -- Heading out to the stores to score some deals this Black Friday? Here's a list of confirmed store hours for 2022:

Academy Sports + Outdoors

Thanksgiving Day: Closed

Black Friday: 5 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Apple

Thanksgiving Day: Closed

Black Friday: Regular hours

Army and Air Force Exchange Service stores

Thanksgiving Day: Closed

Black Friday: Varies by location

Ashley HomeStore

Thanksgiving Day: Closed

Black Friday: Regular hours

At Home

Thanksgiving Day: Closed

Black Friday: Opens 8 a.m. (hours may vary by location)

Banana Republic

Thanksgiving Day: Closed

Black Friday: Varies by location and mall

Barnes & Noble

Thanksgiving Day: Closed

Black Friday: Open 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Bass Pro Shops

Thanksgiving Day: Opens 8 a.m.

Black Friday: Opens 5 a.m.

Bath & Body Works

Thanksgiving Day: Closed

Black Friday: 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Bed Bath & Beyond

Thanksgiving Day: Closed

Black Friday: 5 a.m. to midnight

Belk

Thanksgiving Day: Closed

Black Friday: 7 a.m.

Best Buy

Thanksgiving Day: Closed

Black Friday: 5 a.m.

Big Lots

Thanksgiving Day: Open 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Black Friday: 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.

BJ's Wholesale Club

Thanksgiving Day: Closed

Black Friday: Opens 8 a.m.

Boscov's

Thanksgiving Day: Closed

Black Friday: 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Cabela's

Thanksgiving Day: Opens 8 a.m.

Black Friday: Opens 5 a.m.

Costco

Thanksgiving Day: Closed

Black Friday: Regular hours. 10: a.m. to 8:30 p.m.

CVS

Thanksgiving Day: 24-hour locations open; check others locally

Black Friday: Regular hours

DICK'S Sporting Goods

Thanksgiving Day: Closed

Black Friday: 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Dillard's

Thanksgiving Day: Closed

Black Friday: Normal hours

Dollar General

Thanksgiving Day: 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Black Friday: Normal hours

DSW

Thanksgiving Day: Closed

Black Friday: Opens 8 a.m.

Family Dollar

Thanksgiving Day: Many locations will be open for last-minute shoppers, but check franchise for specifics.

Black Friday: Normal store hours

Footlocker

Thanksgiving Day: Closed

Black Friday: Check mall hours

Five Below

Thanksgiving Day: Closed

Black Friday: 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Fleet Farm

Thanksgiving Day: Closed

Black Friday: Opens 5 a.m.

GameStop

Thanksgiving Day: Closed

Black Friday: Most stores open 5 a.m. to 10 p.m.

GAP

Thanksgiving Day: Closed

Black Friday: Normal hours

Guitar Center

Thanksgiving Day: Closed

Black Friday: Normal hours

Half Price Books

Thanksgiving Day: Closed

Black Friday: Regular hours

Harbor Freight Tools

Thanksgiving Day: Closed

Black Friday: Opens 8 a.m. (most stores)

Hobby Lobby

Thanksgiving Day: Closed (in keeping with its long tradition of staying closed on Thanksgiving, in addition to every Sunday)

Black Friday: 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Home Depot

Thanksgiving Day: Closed.

Black Friday: Opens 6 a.m.

HomeGoods

Thanksgiving Day: Closed

Black Friday: Normal hours

IKEA

Thanksgiving Day: Closed

Black Friday: Regular hours

JCPenney

Thanksgiving Day: Closed

Black Friday: Opens at 5 a.m.

JOANN

Thanksgiving Day: Closed

Black Friday: Opens 6 a.m.

Kohl's

Thanksgiving Day: Closed

Black Friday: Opens 5 a.m.

Lowe's

Thanksgiving Day: Closed.

Black Friday: Opens 6 a.m.

Macy's

Thanksgiving Day: Closed

Black Friday: 6 a.m. to 11:59 p.m.

Marshalls

Thanksgiving Day: Closed

Black Friday: Opens 7 a.m.

Mattress Firm

Thanksgiving Day: Closed

Black Friday: 8 a.m. or 9 a.m. opening time, depending on the location

Michaels

Thanksgiving Day: Closed

Black Friday: 7 a.m.

Navy Exchange

Thanksgiving Day: Closed

Black Friday: Varies by location; some stores opening 7 a.m.

Nordstrom

Thanksgiving Day: Closed

Black Friday: Regular hours

Office Depot and OfficeMax

Thanksgiving Day: Closed

Black Friday: Opens 8 a.m.

Old Navy

Thanksgiving Day: Closed.

Black Friday: 5 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Petco

Thanksgiving Day: Closed

Black Friday: Most stores will open at 8 a.m., but hours may vary by location.

PetSmart

Thanksgiving Day: Closed

Black Friday: 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.

REI

Thanksgiving Day: Closed

Black Friday: Closed. Yes, REI is closed on Black Friday, in keeping with its OptOutside tradition. In fact, REI announced in 2022 it's going to keep that tradition forever.

Rite Aid

Thanksgiving Day: 24-hour locations are open

Black Friday: Regular hours; check location

Sam's Club

Thanksgiving Day: Closed, according to the Sam's Club website

Black Friday: Regular shopping hours (Plus members can start shopping at 8 a.m.)

Sephora

Thanksgiving Day: Closed

Black Friday: Varies by mall

Sportsman's Warehouse

Thanksgiving Day: Closed

Black Friday: 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Staples

Thanksgiving Day: Closed

Black Friday: 9 a.m.

Target

Thanksgiving Day: Closed

Black Friday: 7 a.m.

T.J.Maxx

Thanksgiving Day: Closed

Black Friday: Normal hours

Tractor Supply Company

Thanksgiving Day: Closed

Black Friday: Opens 6 a.m.

Ulta Beauty

Thanksgiving Day: Closed

Black Friday: 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Victoria's Secret

Thanksgiving Day: Closed

Black Friday: Varies by mall. Some locations opening at 8 a.m.

Walgreens

Thanksgiving Day: Open regular hours, including 24-hour locations

Black Friday: Open regular hours

Walmart

Thanksgiving Day: Closed

Black Friday: Opens 6 a.m.