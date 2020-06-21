Society

Photoshoot contrasts beauty of ballet with backdrop of vandalized Confederate statue

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Virginia ballet dancer, Ava Holloway used vandalized Confederate statues as a backdrop for a photoshoot contrasting the beauty of dance.

Statues of Confederate leaders were vandalized and destroyed across the country as part of nationwide civil rights protests in the wake of George Floyd's death.

The reaction to the photos took Holloway by surprise, she said.

"We definitely weren't expecting this at all," she said.

The ballet community is about love, said Holloway, 13.

"The statue behind us definitely is not a person of love," she said. "Love overcomes hate and you can just see a big reaction from the community."

Holloway wanted to help push a moment for social change.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyvirginiablack lives matterprotestballetgeorge floydphotographyconfederate monument
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Chicago Father's Day weekend marred by violence: 60 shot, 9 fatally
'Keep It Moving:' Chicago Lakefront, 606 trails to reopen Monday
1 dead, 7 hurt, including 3 children, in Dan Ryan crash
Parents of toddlers in Trump's 'racist baby' tweet speak out
Happy Father's Day!
Meteorologist Larry Mowry emcees DuPage Children's Museum Virtual Benefit Ball
2nd wave of COVID-19 cases? Experts say we're still in the 1st
Show More
Trump comeback rally features empty seats, staff infections
1 dead, 11 wounded in Minneapolis shooting
Shooting in Seattle protest zone leaves 1 dead, 1 injured
Video shows brutal assault outside store
Missing soldier made sexual harassment claim: family
More TOP STORIES News